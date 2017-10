Each meal will consist of a salad and spaghetti with meatballs, with an option to purchase dessert.

NORWICH Purple Tornado Community Team (PTCT) will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser this Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Perry Browne Intermediate School cafeteria.

You're only seeingof the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.