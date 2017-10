Frank Speziale Photo

SHERBURNE In a match up featuring the speed of the Sherburne-Earlville with the physicality of the Utica Notre-Dame, the Marauders prevailed as they beat the Juggles 2-1, securing a second-round game in the Section III Class C tournament.

The Marauders struck first when Kyle Cole dribbled past two defenders and blasted a shot 16 yards away. It hit the side of the far post and bounced into the goal, giving S-E the lead at the 23 minute mark in the first half.