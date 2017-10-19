Lady Storm aces win over Deposit-Hancock

NEW BERLIN – Unadilla Valley volleyball won in four sets over the visitors of Deposit-Hancock. After the Lady Eagles took the first set with a score of 25-23, the Storm grabbed the win in the next three to take the overall match win.

UV came back with avengance from the first set, dominating the Eagles 25-10.

Deposit-Hancock wasn't going down without a fight in the next set. Closing the gap from the second set score, the Eagles scored 21 points but Unadilla Valley reached the 25 point mark first, winning set number two. The Storm won the third set again with ease, 25-14.