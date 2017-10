Chenango County Playoff Picture-This week's round 1 and 2 games

Football

Class B

Norwich vs Windsor on Friday at 7 p.m.

Class C

Sherburne-Earlville at Jordan-Elbridge on Friday at 7 p.m.

Class D

Greene at Deposit/Hancock on Friday at 7p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney on Friday at 7 p.m.

Harpursville-Afton at Unatego on Friday at 7p.m.

Field Hockey

Class C

Afton vs Sidney on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Greene vs Deposit/Hancock on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Class C

Sherburne-Earlville vs Utica Notre Dame Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Greene vs TBD Saturday at TBA

Bainbridge-Guildford at Walton on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Class D

Edmeston at Laurens on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Class B

Norwich at Waverly on Friday at 7 p.m.

Class C

Unadilla Valley vs Watkins Glen on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Class D

Edmeston at Laurens on Friday at 3:30 p.m.