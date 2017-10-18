Lady Tornado digs out big win over Forks Blue Devils

CHENANGO FORKS – Winning in four sets, Norwich took down Chenango Forks behind the strong play of the entire team. Norwich was led by the good play of Kali Binelli and Alexis Taylor, who each had 11 kills in the match, the Purple Tornado secured their seventh match win of the 2017 season.

The first set, Norwich took down the Lady Blue Devils 25-14. The second set is where the Lady Tornado had some trouble with Forks as they lost 24-26.

“We struggles a little in the second game,” said Norwich Head Coach Shelly Alger. “We made some position changes in the third and things turned around.”