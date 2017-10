BAINBRIDGE Holding the Unatego Spartans to 16, 16 and 8 points in each set, Bainbridge-Guilford won all the three, landing themselves a spot in the MAC title game to be held on Friday.

The Bobcats hold the number one seed in the tournament and they proved why Tuesday. Winning the three sets with scores of 25-16, 25-16 and 25-8, Bainbridge-Guilford had no trouble against the visiting four-seed Unatego Spartans.