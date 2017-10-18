Tuesday's Common Council meeting recap

NORWICH – City of Norwich Common Council convened at its regularly scheduled meeting last night to discuss a number of things concerning the city.

City receives grant from NYS DFS

City of Norwich Mayor Christine Carnrike announced at last night's meeting that the city has been awarded a grant from the New York State Department of Financial Services.

“You may have seen an announcement late last week from Governor Cuomo's office, the City of Norwich was awarded a grant from New York State DFS for the inflow/infiltration project to the tune of $824,313––that's the max grant,” said Carnrike.

Department of Public Works Superintendent Carl Ivarson said, “This is called the I and I to correct the infrastructure on the sewer. It does a couple things: it eliminates the water going down to the waste water treatment plant, which helps that immensely down there so you can take on additional customers; it eliminates I and I; it keeps the DEC from making you enter into a consent order; it gets this work done, and, 800,000 some odd dollars is a pretty good grant.”