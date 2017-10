Karri Beckwith Photo

WALTON In a match that bounced back and fourth, the three-seed Lady Blackhawks took down the two-seed Walton Warriors in an exciting five set match, 3-2.

Walton won the first set 25-23, showing the reason they were the two-seed. But Oxford responded with same score as the first but flipped in their favor.

The Lady Warriors won the third set 25-19, setting themselves up for the win with just one more game needed to end the match.