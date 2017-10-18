New York's Lt. Gov. announces 76 new jobs coming to Unison

NORWICH – New York's Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul visited Unison Industries, LLC on Tuesday to announce the addition of 76 new jobs thanks to an expansion of the company's facilities with the help of a state grant, a project which is scheduled to be completed by December 2021.

Unison plans to invest nearly $30 million to upgrade and expand its 160,000 square foot facilities in Norwich, with the company looking to improve its product manufacturing, research, and development operations.

Approximately $4.3 million of that total will come from Southern Tier Soaring, a program intended to achieve economic growth and create jobs.

Two years ago Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the Upstate Revitalization Initiative. The goal of URI was, after an extensive application process, three parts of Upstate New York would be the winner of $500 million dollars total to use in the winning regions.

Lt. Gov. Hochul said "I'm very proud that the Southern Tier was one of the three winners."

President and CEO of Commerce Chenango Steve Craig, who played a large part in the application process, said, "In our plan, one of the four main strategies, or initiatives, was support for the advanced manufacturing industries, specifically related to transportation." He went on to say, "It’s a great win, and it’s a symbolic win, because we’re going to recover an industry that we had lost, and we’re getting it back," referring to the loss of sensor manufacturing jobs in Norwich over the years.