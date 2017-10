NORWICH The Lady Royals from Oswego visited Norwich Tuesday to play Valley Heights Christian Academy. When these two teams met the first time this season, the Lady Crusaders handed Oswego a 6-0 loss. This time, playing on their home turf, VHCA looked to do the same.

In the first half, Madison VanAlthuis found her teammate Macey Montgomery, who one-touched the ball into the net as a beautiful play was created for the first goal of the contest.