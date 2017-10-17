Demolitions for revitalization project begins in Norwich

NORWICH – Workers from Burrell’s Excavation in Norwich got a jump start early Thursday morning as final preparations made way for the demolition of two long abandoned structures along the west side of Silver street in the City.

Traffic was slowed as a bright orange excavator trenched deep into rich brown earth from the curbside to access the water main, but even that wasn’t enough to halt prying eyes.

As a means to an end, the City was able to leverage State moneys secured through round four of the Restore New York Communities Initiative in fiscal year 2017. The program, which provides municipalities with financial assistance for revitalization of both commercial and residential properties, places community development and neighborhood growth through the elimination and redevelopment of blighted properties one of its focal points.

45 Silver, which has been held by the City for some time, was originally slated for a unique rehabilitation effort in conjunction with the DCMO-BOCES Carpentry trades program. Given the historical value of the two-story dwelling; with its sturdy bones and stately corbels framing its main entry, in was intended that students would work along tradesmen to breathe new life into the now dilapidated eyesore. But, following a series of environmental tests, City code enforcement director Jason Lawrence indicated that there were just too many safety obstacles in the way to fill the sails of the proposed rehab initiative.