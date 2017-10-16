A look at three proposals appearing on the 2017 NYS general election ballot:

CHENANGO COUNTY – As the November 7 general election approaches, the Chenango County Board of Elections has noted an uptick in voters inquiring about three proposals that are certified to appear on this year's NYS ballot.

The three proposals to appear on the back of this year's ballot are: 1. Shall there be a convention to revise the constitution and amend the same?; 2. Allowing the complete or partial forfeiture of a public officer's pension if he or she is convicted of a certain type of felony; 3. Authorizing the use of forest preserve land for specific purposes.

Chenango County Republican Commissioner Mary Lou Monahan says the majority of questions asked to the Board of Elections are regarding the first proposal: Shall there be a convention to revise the constitution and amend the same?

According to the New York State Board of Elections, since 1957, the NYS Constitution requires that every 20 years the people decide if a Constitutional Convention should be held to consider amendments to the State Constitution.