Norwich’s 21 point first half lead clinches 2-seed in Class B playoff picture

WINDSOR – Three rushing touchdowns in the first half helped Norwich rebound from their loss a week prior and grab the second spot in the Section IV Class B football playoffs.

Tornado Eric Conant rushed for three touchdowns and 125 yards to help lead his team past the host Black Knights of Windsor Friday, 35-14.

Norwich totaled 367 yards offensively with 284 yard coming on the ground with the balanced attack of Conant, Drew Walsh and David Berger.

In the air, the Purple’s quarterback Thomas Parrella connected with his receivers Michael Carson and Ty Rifanburg five times on his five attempts, throwing a 100-percent completion rate and 83 yards. Carson finished with two receptions for 48 yards while Rifanburg brought home three catches for 35 yards.

Norwich was looking for the rush game of Windsor’s Dante Kimbrough, who came into the game as the Black Knights leading rusher.

“We knew they wanted to get Kimbrough the ball as he is a load (6’2, 216lbs) to bring down,” said Norwich Head Coach Mike Chrystie. “ We thought if we could contain him, we would be in great position to have success defensively.”