Golden Knights rebound for win over Marauders

HOLLAND PATENT – Sherburne-Earlville traveled to Holland Patent on Wednesday for a league matchup against the Golden Knights of Holland Patent. The Host ream took the win 3-1 over the visiting Marauders.

The first half ended in a 0-0 tie, leaving it open for either to team to take over in the second.

The Golden Knights score two in the half to take the lead. S-E’s Conor Ryan stopped the first attempt at goal but Holland Patent’s Aiden Woods followed up with the rebound that crossed the end line to give his team the lead. The exact same sequence happened for Holland Patent’s second goal.