Lady Tornado battle through sickness to sweep Sabers on the road Thursday

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 13th, 2017

CONKLIN – The Sabers hunkered down, but were simply not ready for the Purple Tornado that swept through the Binghamton area on Thursday afternoon.

Norwich’s volleyball team, traveled south on Thursday, October 12, dominating Susquehanna Valley in three sets for the 3-0 Norwich win.

“With the front middle sick tonight, we had to change the lineup around and the girls adjusted well to playing different positions,” said Norwich head coach Shelly Alger. “Gabby Eddy was sick and didn’t play. Everyone else had the opportunity to play.”


