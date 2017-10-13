All American BMX team finishes third at New York State finals

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 13th, 2017

SHOREHAM – After heading nearly five hours south, the All American BMX team of Norwich made good on their trip to Long Island when they returned home with a third-place finish as a team at the New York State finals.

Four of the five All American teammates received state plates in their respective classes en route to the team pulling out the third-place ranking.

 

• Ethan ‘Big Air’ Willis, second-place in 8 intermediate state point

• Carter Davenport, fifth-place in 9 expert state points

• Patrick ‘The Beast’ White, seventh-place in 11 intermediate state points • Timmy White, seventh-place in 9 novice state points

Notably, Vinny Rapid Redline Lawson came up short of his state plate, respectfully finishing fourth in state points.

During the Friday, October 6, pre-race, the All American BMX Team scored some solid first round results, while at Shoreham.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 29% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook