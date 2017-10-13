Lady Marauders end 2017 with a second half win

SHERBURNE – Sherburne-Earlville had already topped Canastota this season with an overtime win. They looked for the same result as the two teams faced each other on Thursday for the Marauders senior night celebration.

Tessa Cole and Amberlyn Robertson each found the back of the night for the marauders as they took down Canistota for the second time to season.

S-E had their chances in the first half with two crosses from Corey Jeffery but nothing came from those offensive attempts. The contest finished the first half with no score for either team, setting up the possible overtime repeat from their first meeting.