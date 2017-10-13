Weekend local sports schedule; two teams remain ranked in New York State

Chenango County Football – Finally cracking into the Top-20, Bainbridge-Guilford football has now won nine of their past 10 games, dating back to the four-game win streak to end the 2016 season, to earn a clean ranking of 20th.

Currently holding an overall record of 5-1 overall (bye week win), and having a division record of 3-1, B-G sits at third in their rough Class D Division V. Their biggest game yet comes this weekend as the Bobcats head to 4-2 and second-place in Class D Division V, Deposit-Hancock this coming Saturday. The game adds intensity with major playoff implications for Bainbridge-Guilford.

Other Chenango County teams who are now garnering honorable mention status in the state rankings include: Norwich (Class B, 4-1 overall), Greene (Class D, 4-2 overall), and Harpursville-Afton (Class D, 3-2 overall).

• Norwich at Windsor football on Friday, October 13, at 7 p.m.

• Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit-Hancock football on Saturday, October 14, at 1:30 p.m.