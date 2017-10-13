Stewart and Burke crowned Section IV Class B doubles champs

BINGHAMTON – While Vestal stole the top crown of being named the 2017 Section IV Class B team champion, it was the Norwich Purple Tornado – a team who has been prepping for this day all season long, and far before that – as Norwich brought home not only a set of champions but a second-place finish as a team as well.

Playing at Recreation Park on Thursday, the Class B Section IV singles and doubles competition pitting some of the best high school talent in New York State against each other – with win or go home implications. If one were to take first or second-place, those finishers, in singles and doubles would advance to next weekend’s NY State Qualifier tournament.

Advancing to said tournament next weekend and capping off a stellar senior year, will be the two Purple Tornado senior teammates, Caroline Stewart and Megan Burke.

Notably, Norwich finished in second-place as a team, with 31 team points scored – second to Vestal at 38 – but leading third-place Maine-Endwell at 22.

After receiving a first round bye, due to a high opening seed, Stewart and Burke battled their way to three back-to-back wins – claiming the Section IV Class B crown with a 7-5 and 7-5 victory over Audrey Burke and Kristina Haller of Maine-Endwell.

In the quarterfinals round, Stewart and Burke easily disposed of Hannah Kelley and Lauren Angelone of Owego, downing the duo at 6-1 and 6-0.