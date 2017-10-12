Preferred Mutual of New Berlin donates to the Unadilla Valley Food Pantry

NEW BERLIN – On Monday, October 9, cars lined the drive behind St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church as volunteers from Preferred Mutual Insurance Company carried in boxes of non-perishable food under the direction of Jamie Gaudreau-Moore and Brian Burchill. Gaudreau-Moore explained that October 2 – 6 was National Customer Service Week. During that week, the theme was ‘Building Trust’ and they decided to build at the Food Pantry. They feel it is important to give back locally. This is not the first time they have run a food drive for the local pantry which serves New Berlin and the surrounding community.