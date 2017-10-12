Fire prevention week continues in Chenango County

CHENANGO COUNTY – Local fire departments continue to have open houses and school demonstrations his week to educate kids and their families about fire safety. The theme this year is "Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!" and is a powerful reminder that fire escape planning saves lives.

Chenango County Fire Coordinator Matt Beckwith says everyone should practice evacuating their house in case of a fire. Families should work out two evacuation plans, identify a meeting place and do a few practice runs. Local firefighters educate schools on fire escape plans as well as how to dial 911, a school evacuation, fire extinguisher training, and of course, stop, drop and roll.