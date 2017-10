Fire prevention week continues in Chenango County

CHENANGO COUNTY Local fire departments continue to have open houses and school demonstrations his week to educate kids and their families about fire safety. The theme this year is "Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!" and is a powerful reminder that fire escape planning saves lives.

Chenango County Fire Coordinator Matt Beckwith says everyone should practice evacuating their house in case of a fire. Families should work out two evacuation plans, identify a meeting place and do a few practice runs. Local firefighters educate schools on fire escape plans as well as how to dial 911, a school evacuation, fire extinguisher training, and of course, stop, drop and roll.