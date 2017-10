HARPURSVILLE – Many sports at Afton and Harpursville have been combined but not Field Hockey. With that, the Crimson Knights of Afton ripped the Hornets apart for a 5-1 win to cap off their stunning 2017 season.

Outshooting Harpursville at 16 to five and gaining eight corners to Harpursville’s one, Afton cruised their way to a dominant 3-1 lead at the halftime break.