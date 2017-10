NEW BERLIN Bettering the record, and in fashion, the UV Storm volleyball team attacked the Delhi Bulldogs for a 3-0 senior night win.

Prior to the first serve on Wednesday, October 11, Unadilla Valley and the UV volleyball coaches Bridget McHugh and Hannah Lazarus (varsity), and Barb Mackey and Blaize Kolvic (junior varsity) celebrated their two graduating seniors; Macie Franklin and Janielle Lopez.

When the photos were taken, make no mistake, the Storm meant business.