SHERBURNE – Mount Markham visited the marauders on October 7 and left with a 60 shut out win over the host team. The Mustangs’ Samantha Landgren posted a hat trick plus one for her team.

Adding goals for Mount Markham was Haleigh Gates as she tacked on two to add to the final tally. Gates added an assist to her statline while teammates Amber Bryce, Alyson Radcliffe, and Morgan Stubley each had an assist.