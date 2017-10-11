Purple Tornado Boys XC finishes 4th at STAC East Division Championships

HARPURSVILLE- The Norwich High School boys and girls cross-country team traveled to Nathaniel Cole Park in Harpursville Tuesday afternoon for their annual STAC East Divisional meet. Since the Tornado do not have a home invitational or dual meet, this meet served as senior night honoring those seniors in attendance; Alison Mikalunas, Nicole Mikalunas, Graham Rudy, and Zayn Harper for their dedication to the program.

As for the Purple Tornado men’s performance, they placed fourth out of six complete teams. Windsor claimed the divisional title with 43 points, Oneonta finished second with 50, Chenango Forks in third with 71, the Tornado in fourth with 74, Susquehanna Valley finished fifth with 110, Chenango Valley claimed sixth with 155, and Seton Catholic Central had an incomplete team and did not record a score.