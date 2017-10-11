Football Contest: Week 5 results

With nearly 50 entries this week, one person predicted 16 correct. That person was Alan Ingerto of Smryna.

Alan correctly predicted all local high school game correct. He predicted only two wrong in the college games and two wrong in the NFL games.

Alan also had the tie breaker game correct but this week, it wasn’t needed. Alan was the only contestant who predicted 16 correct, earning himself the $25 prize.

JoAnn Smith was the runner up this week with 15 correctly picked games. JoAnn predicted two game locally incorrect in addition to one college and two NFL games.

Be sure to enter by Friday afternoon for your chance to win $25. If you are prefectly correct, your prize increases to $100. Try your luck, it’s free to enter.

–MS