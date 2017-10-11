Marauders down rival Raiders on emotion filled senior night

Submitted Photo, Megan Rodriguez

SHERBURNE – What better night than a Tuesday night in Sherburne, New York to honor this year’s senior class and recognize the founders of your school’s program while Sherburne-Earlville snatched the 6-1 victory.

“The Marauders took time to honor three community/former S-E educators who were instrumental in starting the S-E Soccer Program more than 25 years ago, and whose vision led to the Sherburne Area Youth Soccer Organization as well as starting a fall Sherburne Chargers soccer travel program for the Sherburne area youth. The visionaries that were honored are Nigel Seddon, Paul Gunther, and Rick Thormahlen. A special thanks to Jarodd Goedel for helping to organize this tribute,” said Sherburne-Earlville head coach, Mike Rodriguez.