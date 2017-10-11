Lady Bobcats get revenge over Unatego with overtime win Tuesday

BAINBRIDGE – When these two teams met earlier this season, Unatego grabbed a 1-0 win over the Lady Bobcats. Tonight, Bainbridge-Guilford wrote a different ending with a 4-1 win in overtime.

The Lady Bobcats scored three goals in the extra sessions – one on the first, at two in the second – setting themselves up to take the win in the crossover game.

At the end of the first half, B-G held the lead of 1-0. But the Lady Spartans did not want to go down easy. Unatego’s Kaitlyn Fortin found the back of the net to tie the game at one apiece. That score remained through the end of regulation, forcing two 10-minute extra periods.