Delhi slices through soft UV defense, spoiling senior night for the Storm

NEW BERLIN – Senior night and homecoming, the UV Storm fans were in full force to help cheer on their 2017 UV Football squad – for the Bulldogs, they had other plans like claiming their first win of the season.

And what better way to take your first win of a struggling season than by upsetting a division rival by a lopsided score of 40-8.

After winning their opening game of the season (defeated now 1-4 Newfield), Unadilla Valley has sunk to five straight wins. To make matters worse, games are hard to win if a defense can’t seem to stop the opponent from scoring.

Unadilla Valley has now given up the most points to opposing teams in all of Section IV, allowing 277 points to their 124 points on offense. Second to UV is Class B Chenango Valley who is currently 0-6 on the season.