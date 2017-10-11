Preventing the most gun deaths

By Joe Angelino

Sun Contributor

Once again the United States is reeling from yet another mass shooting incident. The murders last week in Las Vegas set a new record high for the amount of families in misery because of the senseless death of a loved one. The Vegas shooting left me anxious because I have family members living in Gambling Capitol of the World. Not until my early morning text message was answered with “we’re all okay” did my heart beat normally.

Since the Vegas concert shooting, the media pundits are all talking at a fever pitch for and against gun control laws, new regulations and outright bans on firearms, like they do after every one of these terrible crimes. All the opinions on the networks are from those on the far right and the far left of the issue, making for good TV banter whipped up by journalists for ratings, but they are just spinning their wheels.

Common horse sense that tells me the outright ban on firearms is never going to happen. It’s too late for that by about 80 years. The last best opportunity to attempt a gun ban would have been when gangsters were roaming the mid-west with fully automatic Tommy Guns. The National Firearms Act of 1934 had some public support because of the carnage being wrought by the criminal classes, especially when photographs of the Chicago St Valentine’s Day Massacre were published. Even after four U.S. Presidents were assassinated, all shot with firearms, there has never been attempts to confiscate civilian weapons and there’s a reason; there’s no practical way to do it with our current Constitution without causing another revolution.