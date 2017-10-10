6 On The Square welcomes duo Ryanhood

OXFORD – On Saturday, October 14, at 7:30 pm, 6 On The Square is pleased to welcome award winning duo Ryanhood (Ryan Green and Cameron Hood). Sharing stages with Jason Mraz, Matt Nathanson, and Train, and even getting tweeted about by Ellen Degeneres, their sweet and soaring harmonies, mesmerizing guitar melodies, and honest, searching lyrics all fit somewhere between Simon & Garfunkel, Arcade Fire, Mumford & Sons, and Jimmy Eat World.

Once rivals in the Arizona music scene, Ryan Green and Cameron Hood joined forces and traveled to Boston in 2003 with big dreams. In three years time, the acoustic guitar duo has graduated from performing subway stations to touring theaters with platinum-selling artist Jason Mraz; and gone from selling self-made CDs to recording their latest record with Grammy-winning producer Ross Hogarth.