Norwich Fire Department to host annual open house Thursday

NORWICH – Norwich Fire Department will host its annual open house this Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. as part of National Fire Prevention Week.

The event will feature a number of demonstrations, educational handouts courtesy of Preferred Mutual, flu shots courtesy of Chenango County Health Department, and plenty of activities for kids.

"It's a good event for the public to come to, there will be a lot of useful reminders about fire safety, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide, all those kinds of things," said Norwich Fire Chief Tracy Chawgo.