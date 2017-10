Frank Speziale Photo

Friday, October 6, Norwich played their final regular season game at home against the Blue Devils of Chenango Forks. The 12 seniors on this year's team for the Tornando were honored before the game. Kneeling from left to right are Nick Foster, Wes Mills, Robert Shepard, Zack Race, Grant Wessels, Mike Trevisani, Michael Carson, Noah Marvin, Gabe Warren, Brennan Slater, Michael Hayes and Ty Rifanburg. Behind them are their biggest supporters over the years, their parents.