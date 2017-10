ONEONTA Bainbridge-Guilford played an abnormally defensive game when they squared up against the Oneonta Yellowjackets on Monday at SUNY Oneonta. The Bobcats only shot the ball twice for the entire game as Oneonta took the 3-0 win.

The Yellowjackets had the 1-0 lead going into the half, leaving the door open for a Bobcats comeback in the second.