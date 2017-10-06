Athlete of the Week; Allison Beckwith, Oxford Blackhawk Volleyball

Allison Beckwith is a true scholar-athlete. She is a three sport contestant as a member of volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter and softball in the spring sports seasons.

Beckwith has participated in volleyball for the 2017 year and has been a stand-out for the Oxford Blackhawks with a statline of 19 assists, 19 kills, eight aces and seven digs to highlight some of her better performances this season.

Beckwith’s first to performance came in the match against Sidney on September. Allison led the team with one ace, two kills and seven digs. More recent, in a game against the Storm of Unadilla Valley, Beckwith’s showing included nine assists and 14 kills.