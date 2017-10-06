Athlete of the Week; Allison Beckwith, Oxford Blackhawk Volleyball

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 6th, 2017

Allison Beckwith is a true scholar-athlete. She is a three sport contestant as a member of volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter and softball in the spring sports seasons.

Beckwith has participated in volleyball for the 2017 year and has been a stand-out for the Oxford Blackhawks with a statline of 19 assists, 19 kills, eight aces and seven digs to highlight some of her better performances this season.

Beckwith’s first to performance came in the match against Sidney on September. Allison led the team with one ace, two kills and seven digs. More recent, in a game against the Storm of Unadilla Valley, Beckwith’s showing included nine assists and 14 kills.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 41% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook