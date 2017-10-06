Athlete of the week; Mickenson Clune, Oxford Blackhawk Football

For the second football season, Oxford has merged with Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton. This benefits the very active and excelling athlete, Mickenson Clune of GMU.

Clune opened up his senior season with 12 tackles in the first game of the 2017 campaign as he his the Blackhawks’ starting linebacker on the defensive side of the ball. And with Oxford’s 24 man roster, Clune plays both sides of the ball.

His stand out performance on offense comes in last Friday’s game, senior night against the ever so dominant Sidney Warriors. Clune didn’t let their reputation ruin his performance as he rushed for 139 yards on 24 carries. On one carry, he ran into the end-zone from 21 yards out to put up Oxford’s first score of the night and followed it by running in the two-point conversion to cut Sidney’s lead in half.