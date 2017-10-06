Bobcat boys sweep struggling Afton Warhawks on senior night

BAINBRIDGE – What better way to play out what could possibly be the last time you play a game on your home field, than dominating the opponent for a 5-0 win.

Bainbridge-Guilford’s boys soccer team did just that on Wednesday, October 4, outshooting the visiting Afton Crimson Knights at 23 to three.

“It was B-G senior night and Anthony Davis started the scoring for the Bobcats from a nice pass from Jake Hotchkin to make it 1-0. Parker Luca scored from a pass from Zach Graham to make it 2-0, Bobcats,” said Bainbridge-Guilford head coach Travis White. “Ryan Porter added two more goals before halftime to extend the lead 4-0 at the half. Jonny Pratt sealed the deal with a goal from a nice cross from Ryan Porter.”