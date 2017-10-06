B-G Bobcats claw Oxford for easy 3-0 win

OXFORD – The Oxford Blackhawk volleyball squad is a solid team in 2017, however, when faced with Bainbridge-Guilford, they simply were outmatched losing at 3-0.

So far in 2017, it is more likely that Bainbridge-Guilford’s volleyball team will win at 3-0, than it is that they would lose, or even lose a set.

The B-G Bobcats are that good, and Oxford learned this fact the hard way on Thursday, October 5.

“Unfortunately, there is no stopping B-G. Very early on in the game it was pretty clear what we were up against. Not down playing my girls at all, but when you go against a team that plays year around, we know it is going to be an uphill battle,” said Oxford head coach Kim Martin. “Shortly into the first game, I told my girls just to have fun and play it out. I decided to let all of the girls have a chance to play the toughest team in the league, and it was a great experience for them.”