SHERBURNE The Sherburne-Earlville field hockey team continues to show improvements from a season ago, adding another win to the 2017 resume when they defeated Morrisville-Eaton at 2-0.

Morrisville-Eaton traveled south to play S-E on Thursday, October 5, a game which pitted two league rivals against each other.

S-E managed to outshoot their visitors, having 15 shots on goal and 12 penalty corners while M-E managed just one shot and eight corners.