WINDSOR – The Norwich Purple Tornado made the trip south to do battle with the Black Knights – a formidable volleyball squad to say the least.

Norwich fell to Windsor on Thursday, October 5, by a score of 3-1.

“It was a super intense game,” said Norwich head coach Shelly Alger. “Both teams played hard.”

Windsor currently leads the STAC East Division, adding to their win total with their latest win. Taking the first set a 25-22, Norwich upset the normality in the gym.