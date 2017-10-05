NHS XC at STAC Crossover

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

sports@evesun.com

ONEONTA – The Norwich Purple Tornado Cross-Country team competed at Fortin Park in Oneonta on Tuesday, October 3, against the likes of STAC opposition Maine-Endwell, Windsor, Johnson City, and Oneonta.

The NHS boy’s varsity team placed fifth out of the five completed teams recording 134 points, meanwhile the Norwich girl’s team finished incomplete due to the insufficient number of runners needed to score.

For the boys team, Noah Bufalini claimed a ninth-place finish among 53 STAC runners, recording a time of 18:29 over the 5K course in the process. The next Purple Tornado harrier to cross the finish line was Stanton Baker who recorded a time of 19:58, earning placement in the 19th slot. Zayn Harper was three finishers back of Baker, in 22nd, earning a time of 20:41. Coming in in 41st place, freshman Andrew Meccariello finished the course in a time of 22:26. Rounding out the scoring for the Purple Tornado was Jacob Russell for a time of 22:43, placing 43rd. The two Tornado displacement runners on the afternoon were Houston Edwards and John Clarke. Edwards placed 48th in a time of 23:23, and Clarke followed right behind placing 49th in a time of 23:31.