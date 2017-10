AFTON – Failing to reach 20 points or more in any set, Oxford’s volleyball squad easily disposed of Harpursville-Afton at 3-0 on Wednesday.

Three sets – however, easy it may have been – the Crimson Knights did show some fight while defending their home court on October 4.

Oxford began their pursuit to another win with a first set win at 25-16. This was followed up with a 25-19 win and a 25-17 win to close out the match.