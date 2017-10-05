Chenango Valley take the title at Oxford Soccer Tournament this weekend

OXFORD – Last Thursday and Saturday evenings were consumed by soccer in Oxford. The Lady Blackhawks held their annual soccer tournament and hosted Chenango Valley Warriors, Schenevus Dragons, and Greene Trojans. In the opening round, Chenango Valley faced the Dragons while Greene took on the host Blackhawks.

First Round

The Lady Warriors had no issues getting to the championship game of the tournament as they opened the first round taking 32 shots and finding the net seven times in their shutout win over the Dragons.

Scoring three in the first half, Chenango Valley showed no signs of letting up.

The Warriors tacked on another four goals in the second to get to their final tally of seven. Leading Chenango Valley was Alaina Carman with a hat trick and an extra. Teammates Sara Marinaro, Mallorie Turner and Kayla Lopez each added one goal. Lopez and Anna Siline assisted on two of the seven goals while Kerri Hayes’ passes connected with teammates three times.