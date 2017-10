GILBERTSVILLE Sisters Cece and Pat Rowe were hard at work Tuesday at The Major's Inn in Gilberstville in preparation for the 23rd annual quilt show slated for this weekend.

This Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 270 quilts will be on display across two floors and in several rooms at the inn showcasing the work of some of the most talented quilters in the area.

"We have a lot of good quilters come to the show," said Cece Rowe, Executive Director of the quilt show at The Major's Inn.