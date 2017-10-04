Trojan volleyball continues solid play with a win over Delhi

GREENE – Greene varsity volleyball continues to show improvement through their solid play and increased wins as of late.

On Monday, Greene hosted Delhi on their court, winning in four sets at 3-1.

While the one set the lady Trojans lost proved to be a three-point set ending at 25-22 in favor of Delhi – in sets Greene won they allowed no more than 18 points.

Greene volleyball jumped to a nice 2-0 lead with a first set win at 25-18 and a second set win at 25-12. It was then that Delhi clung to the notion of a possible comeback and edged Greene for a third set win at 25-22.