Trojan volleyball continues solid play with a win over Delhi

GREENE Greene varsity volleyball continues to show improvement through their solid play and increased wins as of late.

On Monday, Greene hosted Delhi on their court, winning in four sets at 3-1.

While the one set the lady Trojans lost proved to be a three-point set ending at 25-22 in favor of Delhi in sets Greene won they allowed no more than 18 points.

Greene volleyball jumped to a nice 2-0 lead with a first set win at 25-18 and a second set win at 25-12. It was then that Delhi clung to the notion of a possible comeback and edged Greene for a third set win at 25-22.