BAINBRIDGE Another week goes by in Chenango County, summer rolls into fall, and with it comes the ever-certain win from the seemingly near perfect Bainbridge-Guilford volleyball team.

Another home match and they glided to an easy 3-0 win over the visiting Unatego Spartans on Tuesday.

Not only were the lady Bobcats able to take the 3-0 win, but they did so by limiting Unatego to just 33 points combined in the three sets played with the highest points coming at 13 in set two.