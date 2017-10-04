UV Storm stumbles in five-setter with league opponent Oxford Friday

NEW BERLIN – Home court advantage wasn’t enough for Unadilla Valley’s volleyball squad who fought for five full sets with Oxford – emerging on the wrong end of a 3-2 match.

The two evenly matched teams of Chenango County were pitted against each other this past Friday, September 29. The very first set was just a glimpse of the excitement that was to follow – as extra points were needed to help give Unadilla Valley their early 1-0 lead with a big 26-24 set win.

That is when UV lost a step – Oxford fought back from the early 1-0 hole, ripping off two straight set wins at 25-18 and then at 26-24.