NORWICH – In a game were the stats shown a blowout by Chenango Forks, it was actuality a very close game for the Torando as the Blue Devils won the contest 3-1.

In the last go-round between these two teams, Chenango Forks took the win easily, scoring eight goals to Norwich’s two. In that contest, Forks took 38 shots on goal.

Tuesday’s game was much different as Norwich only allowed the Blue Devils to take 10 shots.