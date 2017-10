OTSELIC The first game of two in a row for Otselic Valley was a 5-1 loss to Fabuis-Pompey on the road.

Fabius-Pompey out shot the Vikings 23-5 in the contest, scoring on five. Madi Riedel recorded a hat trick for the Falcons while teammates Tori Heaelden and Hailey Niles each scored one. Niles also added an assist to her statline.