GREENE The Vestal Golden Bears field hockey squad wasted no time in their game plan, hoping to push the mighty Trojans to their limit and get the upset win.

However, the matchup on Tuesday showed Greene field hockey is regarded as a powerhouse in the high school field hockey world year-in and year-out.

Greene edged Vestal at 2-1 for the close win taking goals from McKenna Sergi and Jess Unkel with Sergi having the assist to Unkel.